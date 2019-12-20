Urvashi Rautela shows how not to wear a skirt and look like a Christmas tree. Pics Inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:27 IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela has had a good year with her films, appearances and dance performances. The Pagalpanti actor has done quite a few films to create a space for herself in Bollywood and while we really admire her dancing skills and screen presence, her choice of outfits fail to impress us. Miss India-Universe and model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela’s style game seems quite confusing and mostly over the top be it her choice of colours, textures, silhouettes and cuts. Recently, at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Rautela showed up in a voluminous deep emerald green skirt paired with a fitted white shirt. She completed the look with heavy jewellery including statement earrings, bracelets and rings. Her hair and make-up also seem to be quite generic adding nothing to the actor’s appearance.







Rautela has appeared in movies like Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, Kaabil, Singh Sahab the Great and the most recent one being Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti, in which she is paired opposite actor Arshad Warsi. The Pagalpanti actor who is clearly creating a mark with her fabulous dance moves can use a good stylist who can make the actor wear what works for her.





Some of her most recent looks did not work for Rautela and we are not only talking about the choice of outfits. Even in the make-up department, she failed to impress up with those excessive highlighters, repeated bouffant and bangs hairdos and choice of accessories. She has been spotted mostly in embellished sequins and shiny textures. We would love to see her in soft colour palette, simpler silhouettes, street style and structured patterns. We hope she gets herself a good stylist soon and experiment a little.







