Kareena Kapoor slays in this hand-painted ‘Bebo’ saree. See pics

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:30 IST

Kareena Kapoor’s versatile fashion sense is a lesson in itself for all followers of Bollywood fashion. Although it’s hardly a new development, Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo’s style statement has been ever-evolving since her Bollywood debut nearly two decades ago. From rocking western fashion blended with Indian-ness as KJo’s Poo to a demure Pooja who then played the fashionable con-woman making waves with her size zero, it’s easy to say that Kareena Kapoor knows a trend before it becomes one and sets the bar high enough for her fans and followers.

With a chick-flick like Veere Di Wedding that made news for all the right reasons, Kareena is now busy promoting her next film, Good Newwz, that’s been in the news for its subject. But how can one be disappointed when it comes to Kareena Kapoor’s fashion? From party looks in the songs of the film to her dresses and pantsuits, there’s a lot of fashion inspiration in the air, nearly up for grabs!

For the film’s promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kareena has worn a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue ‘BEBO’ saree by Picchika, best-known for their use of floral prints on their sarees and lehengas. Kareena Kapoor has been styled by her Veere Di Wedding director and stylist Rhea Kapoor for this look. We love the choice of earrings with a statement saree such as this that Kareena has worn with a bustier in the same colour as the saree.

The details on the saree contain large leaves, a parrot, and the letters Bebo written across in running hand that is highlighted with margins in golden paint. Kareena’s smokey eyes are the next striking feature on the whole look as the rest of the makeup on her face is minimal.

Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria are a few other Bollywood actresses who have donned Picchika in the recent past.

Take a look at these five other looks of Kareena Kapoor in a saree that we’ve loved:

This black and white saree with a gold zari border by Sabyasachi that Kareena wore with a chunky oxidized neckpiece. She blended this look with a jacket by Christian Lacroix:

This white and pink shaded saree with chikankari work that Kareena wore with a white mirrorwork blouse at Soha Ali Khan’s wedding:

This sequinned Manish Malhotra saree in baby pink that has then been seen in a variety of shades on other B-town actresses:

This white silk saree with a printed base and an embellished blouse by Manish Malhotra:

This Chanderi polka dot saree by Masaba Gupta that Kareena wore for a Diwali party last year:

