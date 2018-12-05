Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a tracksuit at the airport like it’s no biggie at all

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to wear her style, whether it’s a red carpet event, or a film promotion or an interview, she’s always dressed to a T. She made baby bumps cool just before Taimur was born and now that he is a social media star too, one can be sure that the diva-esque qualities run in the family.

Recently spotted at the airport wearing a sky blue tracksuit, Kareena made a fashion statement yet again with the look. Paired with an uber-cool tan-coloured bag, oversized sunglasses and white sneakers, this look will inspire you to dress down and yet look amazing, nearly like Kareena Kapoor Khan. She’s even seen sporting a watch, a bracelet and her wedding ring on her left wrist. The dewy makeup and hair pulled back in a high ponytail keeps the look simple and elegant.

In the Koffee With Karan episode featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar had asked Kareena’s husband Saif about her gym looks which the paps love clicking her in. Saif admitted to checking her out on her way out and into the house after her gym sessions. It’s only obvious that fans of hers must be in a complete tizzy seeing her wearing anything and looking her best-ever, always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception (Viral Bhayani)

At Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception on Saturday, she turned up in a dark green backless shimmery gown with a slit. Kareena’s hours at the gym are sure to make the onlookers sweat given how she can carry the sexiest the outfits with such panache!

Take a look at some more of her recent airport look and let us know what you think:

