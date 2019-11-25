Neena Gupta’s dreamy green saree and off-shoulder blouse is love! Here’s how much it costs

fashion-and-trends

Acclaimed actor Neena Gupta is a name to reckon with when it comes to powerhouse performances, regardless of the medium of expression. The veteran actor, who has been an important face in theatre, TV and films, has also been setting major fashion goals by pulling off various looks in sarees, mostly from the House of Masaba, and other variations of traditional wear. A visit to her Instagram profile is proof how her style, having evolved in the years she’s been a screen actor, is still one to make her fans across age groups take notice. Speaking of a style statement, one might remember her in the TV show, Saans, telecast more than two decades ago when the red bindi became iconic of her character’s portrayal.

Last evening, designer Masaba Gupta shared pictures of her mother on her Instagram profile striking a few poses in a green saree with an off-shoulder blouse from House of Masaba’s AW19 collection. This green ombre crush skirt saree with pleated cowl embellished palla along with the blouse costs Rs 43000 from the House of Masaba. It can be paired with a pair of statement earrings (our choice, chaandbalis) or a pair of studs with a chunky choker.

Interestingly, Masaba herself has worn the same saree on Diwali this year proving that saree fashion is versatile, if you know how to carry yourself like a diva.

While we have loved most of Neena Gupta’s saree looks, here are top 5 choices that you too can add to your wardrobe.

