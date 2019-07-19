Actor Neena Gupta stuns in an orange saree with a fuschia border. See pics

Age is hardly a stumbling block for timeless actors such as Neena Gupta. Even at 60, the veteran actor, who has been an important face in theatre, TV and films, is setting major fashion goals by pulling off a well put together look in a saree while she is in London.ALSO READ: From IAS to actor: Neena Gupta on theatre, Delhi and moreNeena posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in a fiery orange saree standing next to a bar and captioned it: “Posing at this lovely bar”. View this post on Instagram Posing at this lovely bar @luxury_mayfair_ltd #traveldiaries #London #Londontrip A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 17, 2019 at 5:20am PDT The actress is currently in London with veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who essayed the roles of her husband in Badhaai Ho. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 17, 2019 at 8:55am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:57am PDT The two senior actors will be seen sharing screen space once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.Take a dekko at a few more looks of Neena Gupta’s in sarees for summer festive season inspiration: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Sep 8, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT View this post on Instagram Saree mood today A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 7, 2019 at 1:50am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Mar 23, 2019 at 11:28pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Mar 19, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jan 2, 2019 at 3:34am PST View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Dec 19, 2018 at 12:29am PST View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Oct 11, 2018 at 11:00am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Oct 27, 2018 at 6:40pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Oct 24, 2018 at 10:06am PDT With inputs from IANSFollow more stories on Facebook and Twitter