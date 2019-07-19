Actor Neena Gupta stuns in an orange saree with a fuschia border. See pics

Age is hardly a stumbling block for timeless actors such as Neena Gupta. Even at 60, the veteran actor, who has been an important face in theatre, TV and films, is setting major fashion goals by pulling off a well put together look in a saree while she is in London.

ALSO READ: From IAS to actor: Neena Gupta on theatre, Delhi and more

Neena posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in a fiery orange saree standing next to a bar and captioned it: “Posing at this lovely bar”.

The actress is currently in London with veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who essayed the roles of her husband in Badhaai Ho.

The two senior actors will be seen sharing screen space once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Take a dekko at a few more looks of Neena Gupta’s in sarees for summer festive season inspiration:

Jul 19, 2019