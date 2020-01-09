Katrina Kaif swears by this recipe to stay fit and maintain her hot bod

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:20 IST

Katrina Kaif is not only a talented actor, dancer, entrepreneur but also one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The Zero actor has rock-hard abs and the most toned body that can make anybody’s jaw drop. In fact, we are totally crushing on Katrina since she made her way to Bollywood with her debut, Boom.

Katrina is known to be furiously hard-working and also works out a lot, no wonder she looks like that. And the Bharat actor owes her sexy bod to her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In an interview once, Yasmin had shared Katrina’s fitness routine, which includes a mix of functional training, pilates and cardio, which are boosted by exercises using Kettlebells, TRX, Powerplate, Bosu, Medicine and Swiss Balls.

Katrina works out seven days a week for about anything between 1-3 hours. Phew, that’s a lot of work, but it’s totally paying off! In an interview with GQ, Katrina had said, “I love training. Without it, I’m not the best that I can be. I try to work out six days a week, for at least 45 minutes. I enjoy taking care of my body.”

Continuing about her routine, she added, “My staple rule, which I follow 95% of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars, no dairy.”

When asked if she includes carbs in her diet she said, “Carbs are fine – nothing wrong with them!”, however, she does try and not eat them too often.

Recently, Tweak India released a video of how to make Katrina Kaif’s favourite dish, and the quick and easy recipe had us salivating. Katrina Kaif’s favourite Norwegian salmon dish with hollandaise sauce is created by chef Mohit Savargaonkar of Pod Supply. The keto-friendly recipe is low on spices and carbs, since Katrina is highly intolerant to carbs, but high on fat, flavour and greens.

The recipe should not take more than 30 minutes to complete

The video shows the chef slightly salting a nice fatty piece of Norwegian salmon with Himalayan pink salt, he explains how Himalayan salt has low sodium, removes excess oil from the body and doesn’t let one feel bloated.

Place the salmon on a hot skillet, to seal in the meat and give a nice cover, you won’t be cooking the fish on the pan. Once the fish is sealed, place the pan in an oven that has been pre-heated tp 180 degrees for 6-7 minutes.

The Hollandaise sauce might seem like a scary task, but if you just focus and look at exactly how chef Mohit does it, it won’t seem like such a daunting task.

Peel the veggies and put them in boiling water, you don’t want them soggy so remove them after 15 seconds and put them in ice cold water, this will ensure that the veggies are nice and crispy.

The chef also recommended to us local alternatives like Indian basa, betki or even rawas, and to substitute asparagus and snap beans with the more reasonably-priced french beans and papdi for a pocket-friendly version.

Hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we did!

