Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globes 2020 reminded us of Marilyn Monroe. Top 7 celebs who copied the sex symbol

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:59 IST

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California was quite a fashionable affair, and celebrities looked their glamorous best as they walked the red carpet. The Globes are touted to be one of the award season’s biggest nights for fashion.

And we couldn’t help but stare as Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the red carpet hand in hand with husband and musician Nick Jonas. Priyanka’s beautiful off-shouldered Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2020 light pink hand draped bustier gown is what Hollywood dreams are made of. Is it any wonder that she is one half of the People Choice Best dressed couple (2019) for a reason.

Priyanka’s look oozed vintage glamour, she completed her look with a dark marsala lip colour, gelled vintage waves that cascaded down one side of her face and a Bvlgari necklace featuring more than 56 carats worth of diamonds. She also carried a nude coloured embellished clutch by Jimmy Choo.

The pink of Priyanka’s gown, the old Hollywood hairstyle and of course, the diamonds, instantly reminded us of Marilyn Monroe’s 1953 performance of Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend from the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Now we aren’t saying that Priyanka took inspiration from Marilyn, but she looked like the perfect desi version of the iconic sex symbol.

Surprisingly, Marilyn’s look from the iconic video has been recreated several times by many celebrities including Madonna, Blake Lively, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Camilla Cabello, among others.

Most recently, Camila Cabello paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe by recreating the same Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend video as she sand her own song, Havana, at the iHeartRadio awards last year. Reports suggest it was also a tribute to Madonna.

Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costumes are always the talk of the town, but last year she went all out for the spooky celebration when she recreated Monroe’s iconic look, and oozed old Hollywood glamour with her amazingly impeccable costume.

In 2016, Ariana Grande, the queen of impressions also recreated Monroe’s look as she performed at the MTV Movie Awards in April. Later that year, Grande also performed the song at the Tiffany & Co. party in Beverly Hills.

In 2012, for the 100th Episode of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively also did a performance to the Diamond’s Are A Girl’s Best Friend for a dream sequence, and the blonde bombshell looked like an exact replica of Marilyn.

Blake has also famously said that she pretends that she is Marilyn Monroe when she walks down the red carpet. She said, “I have insecurities like any girl. I used to be really shy and unconfident. I hated being tall. Walking the red carpet is scary, so I pretend to be Marilyn Monroe - someone who owned their sexuality and projected this incredible aura of self-confidence.”

Kylie Minogue also performed a Marilyn Monroe tribute show at the celebration of the Fox Studios Australia, Grand Opening in 1999.

Madonna is the queen of channelling Marilyn Monroe and has very often paid homage to the sex symbol. However, her most famous style recreation was in the 1984 Material Girl video, where she donned on a pink gown channelling her best Marilyn Monroe impression of Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.

