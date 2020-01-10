e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Redefining make-up and masculinity: Eyeshadow, face paint, and lipstick on men

Redefining make-up and masculinity: Eyeshadow, face paint, and lipstick on men

Make-up and masculinity is being redefined with the current generation’s awareness and acceptance increasing, it now seen as fierce and an act of self expression. Read on.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:46 IST
Asheeza Baig
Asheeza Baig
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Make-up and masculinity is being redefined with the current generation.
Make-up and masculinity is being redefined with the current generation.(Instagram/ ansel)
         

At the 77th Golden Globes Awards, Ansel Elgort sported a midnight blue Tom Ford dinner jacket, which was not out of the blue among the other glitter jackets. He also had a cluster of ice-blue glitter in the corner of his eye, and a similar nail varnish which sent fangirls into a rave and gave evidence of a fashion movement: make-up on men redefining masculinity. This is not the first time a male artiste wore glitter, Mick Jagger, David Bowie were artistes who were known to wear eyeshadow, face paint, and lipstick throughout their careers but make-up on men has had a stigma attached to it- a man’s masculinity is questioned if he moisturises his face, and so make-up is left for men who are ‘different’. This has slowly begun to change, either with Jaden Smith’s non-binary look to Ezra Miller’s striking red lipstick.

Ezra Miller’s classic striking red lipstick.
Ezra Miller’s classic striking red lipstick. ( Instagram/ imezramiller )

Make-up and masculinity is being redefined with the current generation’s awareness and acceptance increasing, it now seen as fierce and an act of self expression. ASAP Rocky’s nail varnish and Lil Uzi’s Hello Kitty face mask broke the internet as fans of the rappers posted similar looks.

ASAP Rocky rocking rings and nail varnish on a night out in NY.
ASAP Rocky rocking rings and nail varnish on a night out in NY. ( Instagram/ asaprocky )

Make-up is slowly being seen as gender neutral, without being related to your sexuality. Harry Styles and his array of bright nail varnishes, Sam Smith’s contouring techniques, Troye Sivan’s skirts and Bloom looks, skater Sean Paul’s eyeliner, Cody Fern’s AHS smokey eye and lastly the Kpop industry filled with gorgeous, meticulously styled men with a little help from G-dragon have proven that men can truly get away with make-up and look great doing it.

Cody Fern in his iconic Goth American Horror Story look.
Cody Fern in his iconic Goth American Horror Story look. ( Instagram/ codyslangdon )

With Chanel releasing a make-up line catered especially for men Boy De Chanel, and other brands following it’s lead, visibility for men is created and leads redefinement of masculinity further. This movement will truly reach great heights when men can use make-up everyday, as a form of self-expression and for fun. God knows they deserve a break from mundane suits and black pants. Let this decade be a new era of masculinity.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globes 2020 reminded us of Marilyn Monroe. Top 7 celebs who copied the sex symbol

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Internet a fundamental right, review suspension: Supreme Court on J&K communication shutdown
Internet a fundamental right, review suspension: Supreme Court on J&K communication shutdown
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Bengal guv Dhankhar invites CM Banerjee for ‘coffee meeting’ amid face-offs
Bengal guv Dhankhar invites CM Banerjee for ‘coffee meeting’ amid face-offs
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
‘Stay in Mumbai & dance’: BJP leader on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
‘Stay in Mumbai & dance’: BJP leader on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends