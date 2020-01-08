Blush, Neon and Pastels: 6 make-up trends to follow in 2020
From neon and white eyeliner, glitter, the 80s’ exaggerated pink blush, softly illuminated skin, 2020 will be the year for imperfect, fun makeup. Here are 6 trends to embrace in 2020.fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:42 IST
2019 was an eventful year in make-up, from no-makeup makeup, heavy contouring, and naturally arched brows, makeup was defined by the Naked palette. These looks of 2019 have become a little too monotonous and time-consuming, not everyone with a job has an hour just for makeup, although 2020 has hope of returning to more bold, artistic and experimental looks. From neon and white eyeliner, glitter, the 80s’ exaggerated pink blush, softly illuminated skin, 2020 will be the year for imperfect, fun make-up. Here are 6 trends to embrace in 2020.
UNRULY PASTEL
Water-colour eyes with baby-pink eye shadow and 360 application, pastel is definitely in. A very easy way to create the dreamiest look, no brushes required. Take some inspiration from Hunter Schafer’s dusted pink look, or go bold, blue and unruly like Bambi Northwood-Blyth.
WHITE AND NEON EYELINER
Bold eyeliner has made a comeback, neon green cat-eyes to a simple white liner smudge on the bottom lids make a louder statement than classic black eyeliner with the same effort. Try a neon orange cat-eye or a simple white stroke.
FLOATING LINER
Breaking from all conventions, your eyeliner does not have to stick to your water line, go above or below, wheresoever you please! Create new arty ways such as triple liner look, or just float it. Combine neon, pastel or glitter eyeliner to create the most fabulous looks.
GLITTER
Thanks to HBO’s Euphoria starring Zendaya, glitter and experimental make-up is being seen as every-day looks. This is being called the Euphoria Effect, which is expected to multiply in 2020 with the use of rhinestones, glitter and face stickers. Donni Davy and Kirsten Sage, the Euphoria make-up artists believe in being fierce and ‘conquering feminity’ by expressing your true self through make-up, something we wish to see in everyone in the future. Try some glitter looks and dazzle your way out of monotonous life.
THE 80s’ BLUSH
‘80s style blush is coming back with graphic sweeps extending to the brow bone, putting peach blush aside it is all about the exaggerated pink now. The pink should not be limited to your cheeks but also be applied to your temples, as well as your brow bone.
GLASS SKIN
The craze for matte everything will be over, with consumers opting for the glass skin effect. Glass hair, glass lips and glass skin will take over, using oils, cream highlighters and gloss to create a mirror look. Although, it should be glassy and glowy, not greasy.
Sustainability and mental health in make-up will be the focus in the coming years. Consumers are more aware of their products, from chemicals to sustainability and environmental consciousness, makeup brands are now trying to create clean beauty by using eco-friendly packaging and minimise their carbon footprint; the new decade is important to the well-being of our planet, and the beauty industry plays a big role in that.