Blush, Neon and Pastels: 6 make-up trends to follow in 2020

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:42 IST

2019 was an eventful year in make-up, from no-makeup makeup, heavy contouring, and naturally arched brows, makeup was defined by the Naked palette. These looks of 2019 have become a little too monotonous and time-consuming, not everyone with a job has an hour just for makeup, although 2020 has hope of returning to more bold, artistic and experimental looks. From neon and white eyeliner, glitter, the 80s’ exaggerated pink blush, softly illuminated skin, 2020 will be the year for imperfect, fun make-up. Here are 6 trends to embrace in 2020.

UNRULY PASTEL

Water-colour eyes with baby-pink eye shadow and 360 application, pastel is definitely in. A very easy way to create the dreamiest look, no brushes required. Take some inspiration from Hunter Schafer’s dusted pink look, or go bold, blue and unruly like Bambi Northwood-Blyth.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth goes bold, blue and unruly with her eyshadow. ( Instagram/ tobimakeup )

Hunter Schafer in water colour eyeshadow is a dreamy look. ( Instagram/ rubcha )

WHITE AND NEON EYELINER

Bold eyeliner has made a comeback, neon green cat-eyes to a simple white liner smudge on the bottom lids make a louder statement than classic black eyeliner with the same effort. Try a neon orange cat-eye or a simple white stroke.

Neon orange cat-eye is a statement worthy everyday look. ( Instagram/ printempsofficial )

White liner is an ethereal and easy look. ( Instagram/ romaneinnc )

FLOATING LINER

Breaking from all conventions, your eyeliner does not have to stick to your water line, go above or below, wheresoever you please! Create new arty ways such as triple liner look, or just float it. Combine neon, pastel or glitter eyeliner to create the most fabulous looks.

Sparkle in glitter floating liner. ( Instagram/ levijadetaylor )

Neon floating liner is sporty as well as edgy. ( Instagram/ shaymitchell )

GLITTER

Thanks to HBO’s Euphoria starring Zendaya, glitter and experimental make-up is being seen as every-day looks. This is being called the Euphoria Effect, which is expected to multiply in 2020 with the use of rhinestones, glitter and face stickers. Donni Davy and Kirsten Sage, the Euphoria make-up artists believe in being fierce and ‘conquering feminity’ by expressing your true self through make-up, something we wish to see in everyone in the future. Try some glitter looks and dazzle your way out of monotonous life.

From glitter to rhinestones, makeup is crazy and fun in Euphoria. ( Instagram/ donni.davy )

Alexa Demie played Maddy, a glam fierce cheerleader. ( Instagram/ euphoriamakeupinspo )

THE 80s’ BLUSH

‘80s style blush is coming back with graphic sweeps extending to the brow bone, putting peach blush aside it is all about the exaggerated pink now. The pink should not be limited to your cheeks but also be applied to your temples, as well as your brow bone.

Exaggerated pink blush is making a comeback. ( Instagram/ brandyallen )

GLASS SKIN

The craze for matte everything will be over, with consumers opting for the glass skin effect. Glass hair, glass lips and glass skin will take over, using oils, cream highlighters and gloss to create a mirror look. Although, it should be glassy and glowy, not greasy.

A more natural, flushed glassy approach is being taken for skin. ( Instagram/ kilprity )

Sustainability and mental health in make-up will be the focus in the coming years. Consumers are more aware of their products, from chemicals to sustainability and environmental consciousness, makeup brands are now trying to create clean beauty by using eco-friendly packaging and minimise their carbon footprint; the new decade is important to the well-being of our planet, and the beauty industry plays a big role in that.

