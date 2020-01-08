Bishop sleeves: What makes them a big fashion trend, literally

fashion-and-trends

Our fashionistas seem to have taken the old-world route this season. They are letting their sleeves do all the talking! Among the various statement sleeves that are on a rise in fashion, the bishop sleeves have become a favourite among the style mavens. From red carpet to movie promotions, they are seen sporting these exaggerated, dramatic balloon like sleeves everywhere.And the recently held Golden Globes saw an uninhibited celebration of this trend as celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoey Deutch rocked the style. Back home, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Huma Qureshi seem to be in love with these sleeves.

What makes it so big in 2020? Bishop sleeves starts narrow at the shoulder and gradually get fuller going downwards and end in a wide cuff around the wrist. And that adds to the femininity of the look.

“Among the various statement sleeves such as the bell or leg of mutton sleeves that we see on dresses and gowns, I personally love the bishop sleeves for the fact that they are flowy and feminine. These sleeves were common during the 1830s to 1860s and we are seeing them now,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal. “With women falling for all vintage and old world things, these sleeves are already a hit in 2020,” he adds.

Styling bishop sleeves can be a bit tricky. You also have to choose the fabric carefully. “These sleeves look best in fabrics such as chiffon, satin or crepe. You can either give a bohemian vibe with these sleeves by going all flowy and relaxed (a dress or gown) or you can mix it with structured silhouette (a bishop sleeves top paired with a well-fitted skirt) to make it more contemporary. But you can’t be making the mistake of juxtaposing it with your atleisure look because it will do more bad than good,” says designer Sahil Kochhar.

