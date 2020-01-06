Red carpet fashion: Classic blacks, whites, reds, pinks spotted on gowns and tuxedos; strapless neckline and choker are a 2020 trend

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:23 IST

Hollywood stars and various celebrities got set to shine on the red carpet as the year’s first award ceremony took place under the twinkling Tinseltown sky in Los Angeles, California. Golden Globes is also dubbed as the party of the year. Hosted by British comedian, Ricky Gervais, the stars came dressed in some of their finest for the gala. The annual awards show went vegan, with thousands of guests being served a plant-based meal for the first time ever. Here’s a look at the noteworthy fashion of the 2020 Golden Globes:

Pink had a moment

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Dakota Fanning stunned in soft hues of pink on the red carpet while Isla Fisher and Tiffany Haddish chose a bold hot pink. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas stunned in her Cristina Ottaviano pink off-shoulder gown which she wore with a Bvlgari diamond necklace.

Black and white

The classic black and white is a fashion staple at most red carpets. This year was no different with most A-listers choosing the two shades for their red carpet fashion along with the outfits they wore for the after-party. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Margot Robbie wore a strapless top with a burst of encrusted colour along with a white column skirt by Chanel, while leaving her blonde hair loose and beach wavy at the after-party. Style icon Billy Porter wowed the Golden Globes red carpet with an all-white tuxedo with a long, feathered white train by Alex Vinash.

The pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez sported a giant green and gold bow on a classic white gown; Joey King created a daring red carpet moment in a sculptural black and white Iris van Herpen dress with mind-boggling wavy detail and bare shoulders.

Little Women director Greta Gerwig turned heads in a black Proenza Schouler dress with a notable side slit and a white off-shoulder neckline. Cynthia Erivo rocked a similar look in a custom-made Thom Browne dress with embroidered flowers in the inner lining of her gown.

Actress and rapper Awkwafina sported a sharp black Dior tuxedo with a ruffled collar blouse and a long ball skirt.

Leonardo DiCaprio made a striking appearance at the red carpet in a black tuxedo. Brad Pitt managed to slay the hunk look in his tuxedo too. Nick Jonas too wore a sharp black tuxedo and complemented the pink on his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Adam Driver was spotted in a classic black suit and a bow on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek went for a blue bustier with a plunging neckline with a sheer white slit skirt for her after-party look.

Ladies in red

A red dress is the stuff of Hollywood legends, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars delivered. Nicole Kidman went for a strapless crimson Versace gown with a train and strappy stilettos. Scarlett Johansson kept it simple and elegant in a strapless Vera Wang gown with a plunging neckline in a hue that matched her name perfectly.

Olivia Coleman opted for a red Emilia Wickstead gown with dramatic puff sleeves and an Empire waist. The puff sleeve pattern and the red is from Emilia’s AW ‘19 collection and has been seen on Deepika Padukone, Helena Bonham Carter and other actors.

Helen Mirren and Sophia Vergara chose deep reds for their respective dresses at the Golden Globes after-party and looked stunning.

Midnight blues

Midnight blue was quite a rage at this year’s Golden Globes. Ana de Armas looked like a million bucks in a glittering, strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt.

Beanie Feldstein was a stunner in her strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown and matching headband.

Green

Charlize Theron looked stunning in an off-shoulder vibrant green Dior gown with a black corset bodice. Jodie Comer, the fashionable Villainelle of Killing Eve, channelled her onscreen character in a full emerald green gown with puff sleeves and a canary yellow clutch.

Strapless bodice, off-shoulders and chokers were the main trends noticed at the gala. Which one’s your favourite look?

-- with inputs from AFP // Photo credits: AP and Reuters

