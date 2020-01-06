Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas remind us why they won the best dressed couple

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:55 IST

Celebrities put their fashionable foot forward as they attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which is touted to be one of the award season’s biggest nights for fashion.

The celebrities glided down the red carpet looking their best, and there was plenty of pink and puffy sleeves at the red carpet. However, for us, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who walked hand in hand with husband and musician Nick Jonas that made our hearts stop.

Priyanka wore a gorgeous off-shouldered Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2020 pink hand draped bustier gown and stunned as always, reminding us why she is one half of the People Choice Best dressed couple (2019) for a reason. Nick looked dapper as ever in a suit.

Priyanka even let her fans into her getting ready routine as she shared some behind the scenes pictures of her hair and make-up routine. In the pictures, her little pupper Diana can be seen waiting patiently as Priyanka gets her hair and nails done, PeeCee captioned the picture, “And obviously my best girl is here to help me get ready”. The Sky is Pink actor also shared a snap of her lips and Bvlgari diamond necklace, writing, “The perfect red lip for the perfect dress”.

Priyanka channelled vintage glamour, with her dark lip colour, her body-fitting mermaid cut gown, gelled vintage waves that cascaded down one side. She also carried a nude coloured embellished clutch by Jimmy Choo. In fact, according to media reports, fashion experts are claiming that 2020 is going to see 70’s style making a huge comeback. It seems Priyanka has a leg up on this trend too.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas presented the Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Priyanka was last seen in the Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter