Red carpet fashion 2019: Scarlett Johansson stuns in gold, silver, shimmer and thigh-high slit gowns

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Scarlett Johansson, who has famously played The Black Widow in the Avengers film franchise, is also the fashionista we want to take several fashion lessons from. Be it casual wear, or her best smoking avatar, Scarlett usually manages to rock the look she dons. Recently, at the 2019 Governers Awards in Hollywood, LA, Scarlett Johansson was spotted wearing a dual-tone metallic Celine gown with a signature thigh-high slit. The gown, in dull gold and black, featured a one-shoulder sleeve with dull gold shimmer as the bodice, stitched onto a long black skirt with a slit. Scarlett completed her look with metallic heels by Gianvito Rossi in the same shades as her dress.

She accessorised her look with Hanut gold earrings, Maxior Joias gold bracelets and a statement Misahara Jewelry’s Talasi ruby ring. The actor also did an interesting coloured french manicure highlighting the two shades that have been having a supremely fashionable moment at most red carpets this year. Reese Witherspoon has been spotted in the same shades for the premiere of her new show, which she’ll be hosting alongside her once onscreen sister, Jennifer Aniston.

Scarlett’s gown belongs to the custom-made Spring 2020 collection by Celine. Its single-strap back showed off the detailed rose tattoo that Scarlett has been seen sporting lately. Shimmer, sequins and sultry silhouettes can easily be linked with the signature style for Celine’s custom-made gowns.

Scarlett’s red carpet fashion have always been well-coordinated and completely on point reflective of someone who fully understands that the red carpet is more than just an arrival at an event, but making a fashionable entry that audience can appreciate and take inspiration from.

At the 76th Venice Film Festival earlier this year during the screening of her film Marriage Story, Scarlett chose scarlet and rocked that look too. The red shimmer gown, also a custom-made Celine, was a floor-length one with a thigh-high slit. Its silhouette was reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? fame. The wet pulled-back hair look added glamour to her overall avatar at this red carpet.

Continuing her love for metallics this year, The Black Widow arrived in a stunning strapless, custom Atelier Versace dress for the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April this year. The dress featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The bodycon sequin midi dress also had a belt around her tiny waist, while the skirt of the dress flowed into a straight skirt with a thigh-high slit on the side, flaunting her toned legs.

At the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, we also noticed Scarlett’s ‘extraaa’ ruby red eye makeup which added all the drama to her overall look at the evening.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ( REUTERS )

As the year approaches a close and it’s nearly party season, take fashion inspiration from Scarlett’s red carpet fashion this year. Let us know which look you’ve loved the most on the actor.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:39 IST