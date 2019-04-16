Avengers Endgame Gala: Scarlett Johansson turns heads with daring pantsuit



Trust red carpet events to set new fashion trends. Scarlett Johansson chose to flaunt a black pantsuit with a unique twist for a recent “Avengers: Endgame” gala evening. The actress hit the “Avengers: Endgame” UK Fan Event, here earlier this week, wearing a Tom Ford black ensemble -- a business-chic suit on the right and a daring bustier on the left.



Essentially, it was a half-and-half combination of a one-sleeved blazer with a cutout bustier for an asymmetrical take on the ‘no shirt’ trend on red carpets.

Johansson wore black trousers and heels to complete her look, further accentuated by a bold scarlet lip colour and a slicked-back updo.

She was later joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth at the event.

The team of “Avengers: Endgame” has been aggressively promoting the forthcoming film, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero film will be released on April 26.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 13:19 IST