Kareena Kapoor’s black pantsuit looks fit for the boss lady that she is. See latest pics

Kareena Kapoor made it abundantly clear where her black pantsuit ensemble is from. On Thursday, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out for an event in Mumbai with her friend, billionaire heiress Natasha Poonawalla, wearing emblazoned separates by opulent Italian brand, Armani. Reader, take note: Kareena’s fitted tuxedo jacket that buttons at the navel, came complete with an immediately recognisable tone-on-tone Armani logo a the waist. It was paired with a pair of relaxed-cut black pants. Check out photos of Kareena Kapoor wearing a modern pantsuit that offers something fresh and exudes a #bosslady aesthetic, without being boring:

Going sans shirt has become quite the norm for risk-takers and celebrity suit wearers: Only days ago, Priyanka Chopra spearheaded the trend with an embellished ivory blazer with a plunging neck that went all the way down to her belly button. Kareena Kapoor too owned the no-shirt pantsuit trend and pulled off the bold outfit in the most charming way possible. Though much more demure than Priyanka’s recent outfit choice, Kareena’s black pantsuit is no less noteworthy.

The fitted blazer and cropped pants flattered Kareena Kapoor’s figure, while the plunging neckline and shirtless style felt of-the-moment. Kareena finished her look with sleek black stilettos and a glossy nude lips. Need a little more convincing or some ideas on how to wear a pantsuit for your everyday look? Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor on how to wear this trend in and out of the office.This new Kareena Kapoor look will make you want to wear a chic pantsuit for all the formal occasions or for whenever you need a confidence boost.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:26 IST