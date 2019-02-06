Priyanka Chopra stuns in this plunging embellished pantsuit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Priyanka Chopra isn’t afraid to rock a daring suit. For an appearance on late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra wore an embellished ivory pantsuit that sparkled as she walked. The actor’s designer coordinates were covered with tiny, multi-coloured rhinestones and metallic embroideries, while her trousers featured a form-fitting silhouette with a slim fit. It was Priyanka’s plunging ivory blazer, which was clasped loosely at the waist, that made the sexiest statement. (Frankly, we’re not even sure how it stayed on as she posed for photos.)

Rather than styling the pantsuit with a blouse, Priyanka Chopra went shirtless. Her sexy blazer featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button. Priyanka accessorised with a couple of diamond rings, a pair of emerald stud earrings, and white pointy-toe pumps. Keep reading to see Priyanka Chopra’s stunning pantsuit ahead in the photos she, her glam squad and various fan accounts posted to Instagram on Wednesday. Don’t forget to get a closer look at Priyanka’s footwear, which would be a sensible purchase should you want to dress up your own daring pantsuit or jeans and white tee.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:41 IST