Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla wore the same gorgeous dress. See pics

Sonam Kapoor continued to inspire at an appearance in Mumbai on Wednesday, where she wore a tweed dress by designer label, Escada. If anyone needs a style lesson on how to dress modestly, but still look fashion-forward, Sonam’s here to provide the perfect example. Sonam Kapoor — who has been busy promoting her new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga — paired the sleeveless dress with a matching tweed jacket and black pumps. To accentuate her waist and play with a bit of contrast, Sonam gave her ensemble some more shape with a classic black belt cinched at the waist.

With its unique blend of colour and texture, Sonam Kapoor’s bouclé tweed dress makes a striking impression. The wool-blend style is designed to a fit and flare silhouette that’s slashed at the waist to create the illusion of a two-piece. It also features gold-toned buttons at the shoulder. Interestingly, Sonam’s friend, socialite, Natasha Poonawalla, had stepped out rocking the very same Escada dress, a few months ago. Natasha Poonawalla wore the classic tweed midi at New York Fashion Week 2018 in September. She finished off her business woman-inspired look with an equally standout long coat and pointy-toe black ankle boots.

Well, we can see why both Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla fell for the charms of this Escada dress. We love its pastel tones and of course, you can never go wrong with the shapely fit and flare style. The slash around the waist, which gave the illusion of a two-piece, offers a flattering feature and the midi length is chic too. The best part? You can wear a similar tweed dress for a going-out look that’s simultaneously classic, yet fresh. For an office-chic look, pair your tweed dress with black sheer tights and platform pumps. Or add a tough spin to your tweed midi with black ankle boots and a leather jacket.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 09:24 IST