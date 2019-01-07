Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla stun in similar Fendi jackets. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla are both beautiful women, with elegant style to match. And on their latest vacations, the Brahmastra actor and the philanthropist and socialite braved the cold wearing very similar Fendi jackets. During her vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt made a statement with Fendi’s alluring yellow monster eyes jacket, worth approximately Rs 1,66,714. Meanwhile, as she stepped out with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, during their family vacation in Switzerland, Natasha Poonawalla donned a similar Fendi jacket, featuring the brand’s iconic Bag Bugs eyes motif. Both Alia and Natasha nailed the outerwear trend, not to mention showed us plenty of cool ways to style a statement jacket this winter season.

Alia Bhatt’s Fendi ensemble is exactly what you need: Not only does it look super smart, it can be one of the most practical items in your winter wardrobe. Alia’s navy blue eyes print puffer jacket featured a high standing collar, a front zip fastening, side slit pockets and a drawstring waist. It is safe to say, you can snuggle up in a similar bomber, winter after winter. It is giving us serious retro vibes and will look great with jeans and boots, à la Alia Bhatt. Puffer jackets and jeans are like peanut butter and jelly: You actually can never go wrong. To give her winter look a fresh update, Alia didn’t shy away from styling her hooded jacket and trusted blue jeans with over-the-knee boots, the perfect winter accessory to top off any look. Alia Bhatt completed her look with a classic and chic black beret, which besides being a statement piece, keeps the head warm as the temperatures drop.

BFF to A-list actors, such as, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla wore a Fendi jacket that definitely one you’d want to add into your wardrobe rotation this winter. Whether you need a jacket for your daily commute or want to go for a full fashion statement in freezing conditions, Natasha will inspire you to upgrade your outerwear collection with a her cosy piece. What can we learn from her look? Follow the jacket’s utilitarian lead and style it with similarly laid-back off-duty pieces. Natasha Poonawalla’s on-trend all-black winter look is one you can easily put together with a pair of sweatpants and statement sunglasses. Her statement jacket is an investment you can wear for years to come.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:56 IST