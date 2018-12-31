Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur make a style statement as they vacation in Switzerland. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are busy enjoying themselves in Gstaad, Switzerland. Pictures of the Bollywood actors posing with their fans and skiing on the Alps are all over the internet.

Now, a new picture has emerged where Taimur can be seen posing with mom Kareena and socialite Natasha Poonawala and her son. Sharing the picture, Natasha wrote: “#mamalife.”

In the said picture, Kareena, Natasha and the two children are all dressed up to brave the Alpine cold with their sunglasses in place. In yet another picture, taken indoors, the little one can be seen looking intently at an indoor game table. There is another tiny tot in his company.

Kareena and Saif flew out of India a day after Christmas and lstarted their year end vacation in London. From there, they went to Gstaad, a favourite winter destination of the couple. Before that, they attended the annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor’s home, hosted by his son Kunal Kapoor. Present at the do were many members of the Kapoor family including Karisma Kapoor with her kids, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain’s son Armaan Jain and Jatin Sial.

Meanwhile, both the stars are busy on work front. Kareena has films like Takht and Good News in her kitty while Saif is busy with his web series Sacred Games and another film called Hunter, where he will be seen playing a Naga sadhu. The latter is being directed by Navdeep Singh. Kareena’s Takht is a multi-starrer to be directed by Karan Johar and will feature an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:03 IST