Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur holiday in Switzerland ahead of the New Year. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying their New Year vacation to in Switzerland. The couple are holidaying in the Swiss Alps with their son Taimur and their pictures are proof they are having a blast. Sociallite Natasha Poonawalla also seems to have joined the Pataudi family at the pictureseque destination.

Natasha shared a picture with her husband and son along with Kareena, Saif and Taimur as they went skiiling in the snow-capped mountains. She captioned the picture, “Sledging with the little ones! Our winter wonderland.”

While her son looks all set for his sledge ride, Taimur can be seen standing behind and looking at his surroundings. The little one looks all covered up in winter wear complete with gloves, woollen cap and jacket with fur detailing. Saif and Kareena, however, brave the snowy winds as they strike a pose with their trip buddies.

A day before, pictures of the family from Gstaad had surfaced on the web. While Kareena and Saif could be seen twinning in white jackets and matching denims in the picture, Taimur was seen clinging to them turn by turn as they went for a stroll. They also obliged their fans for pictures while switching parental duties.

The family had celebrated Taimur’s birthday on their recent South Africa vacation. After cutting his birthday cake on December 20 at their beachside resort, the family had a short pitstop in Mumbai around Christmas. The three were spotted taking part in the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoors.

On the work front, Saif will resume the shoot for the second season of the hit web series Sacred Games. Kareena has signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. She will also be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News that will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

