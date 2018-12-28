Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan keep their holiday mode on as they reach Switzerland with Taimur. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with son Taimur are currently holidaying in Switzerland as they gear up to ring in the New Year in the scenic destination. The family of three had just returned from their South Africa vacation after celebrating Taimur’s second birthday on the beachside. After celebrating Christmas with the Kapoors, they flew to London soon after for their New Year holiday and have now reached Gstaad in Switzerland. The family posed for some fans while strolling down the street.

In one of the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Saif and Kareena can be seen twinning to perfection in white jackets and denims while their little one stands out in sky blue jacket. He can be seen facing his mom instead of looking at the camera. In another picture, he is seen in his father’s arms as the couple switch duties during their roadside walk.

The Khans had taken a brief stop in Mumbai to take part in the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoors. Pictures from the event had the entire Kapoor khandaan in attendance except Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh who are stationed in New York since a few months. Rishi is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness in the US. However, their son Ranbir Kapoor made a brief appearance at the lunch as he is currently filming for his next film Brahmastra in Mumbai. The film features his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Talking about the Khans, Saif had been shooting for the second season of his hit web series Sacred Games before he took to spend some quality time with his family. Kareena has signed Karan Johar’s big budget multi-starrer Takht and will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 09:20 IST