Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur lead the famjam. See pics, videos

One of the most cherished Kapoor family traditions is the Christmas lunch, started by late Jennifer Kendal more than three decades ago. On Tuesday, pictures and videos of the various family members reaching for the said lunch, now hosted by late Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal Kapoor, were all over the internet.

Now, we have a glimpse of what transpired inside. Needless to say, the kids brigade stole the show. We don’t even want to mention who was biggest draw within them. Karisma Kapoor, shared pictures from the do, and wrote: “Christmas Lunch the tradition continues... #familylove? #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts. Missed all our family members who couldn’t make it today”.

One of the pictures was a family portrait with Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma, Kareena, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur in one frame. Sitting on Kareena’s lap is, of course, Taimur Ali Khan.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, has been missing from all the celebrations in planet Bollywood, be it the many wedding receptions or festival parties.

Kapoor ‘khandaan’ in a happy mood during Christmas. (Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared these pictures as her Instagram stories. Also seen in one of them is her cousin, Jatin Sial. (Instagram)

The mood for the actor may understandably sombre, as his father Rishi Kapoor is getting treated for an unknown disease. Meanwhile, his sister Riddhima shared pictures with mother Neetu Singh and daughter Samara from New York.

On Tuesday, a host of Kapoor khandaan members were spotted arriving for the said lunch. Randhir arrived wearing a red shirt with a Santa cap. Also seen was actor Armaan Jain, son of Rima Jain.

See all pictures and videos here:

