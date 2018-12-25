Kareena Kapoor attends annual Kapoor Christmas lunch with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, son Taimur. See pics

It is a long-cherished tradition in the Kapoor household in Bollywood—the Kapoor Christmas lunch at late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Now an annual feature, the lunch was begun by the late Jennifer Kapoor and continued by her late husband. The good news is their children, Kunal, Karan and Sanjana Kapoor continue with it.

Tuesday saw many members of Bollywood’s first family congregate at the late actor’s home. Among those who were spotted were Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samiera and Kiaan, Randhir Kapoor (who came suitably dressed with a Santa cap), late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi with two young ladies.

Also seen was Armaan Jain, son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima. He came with a friend. However, conspicuous in his absence was actor Ranbir Kapoor. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh are stationed in New York, where Rishi is undergoing treatment for an unknown illness.

The annual Christmas lunch was begun by Jennifer almost three decades back. The highlight of last year’s Christmas lunch was little Taimur. Videos of his uncles — Ranbir and Armaan — fussing over him were all over the internet.

It is Christmas season in Bollywood with many folks throwing parties. On Monday, actor Katrina Kaif and socialite Anu Dewan hosted parties which saw many Bollywood stars in attendance. The big names included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Iulia Vantur, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha among many others.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur attend the lunch at late Shashi Kapoor’s home.

Taimur poses for the camera.

Karan Kapoor poses for the shutterbugs.

Babita waves to the cameramen.

Armaan Jain poses with a friend.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 16:40 IST