Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with kids at Tata Memorial hospital. See pics

After the long wedding season, Bollywood is getting back into its groove. Our favourite stars were spotted promoting films, stepping out for their routine chores and partying.

Several stars were spotted at the airport. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur were seen returning from their South Africa vacation. Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug were also seen at the airport. Sunny Leone was spotted with her kids. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were seen at the private terminal.

Khushi Kapoor was seen at the restaurant Bastian while sister Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles outside her gym. Also spotted at the gym was Mira Rajput.

Meanwhile Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at the Tata Memorial Hospital’s Christmas celebration.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 18:34 IST