Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go horse riding with son Taimur in South Africa. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying the perfect vacation with their son Taimur in South Africa. A recent picture from their travels shows the family enjoying horse riding together.

In the photo, being shared by their fanpages online, Kareena and Saif are seen on horses while Taimur got a little pony. Kareena is seen in a white T-shirt, looking intently at her son while Saif is in a black polo shirt, pointing towards Taimur. The little baby is holding the pony’s reins in his hands and all three are wearing equestrian riding helmets.

Kareena and Saif celebrated Taimur’s second birthday by the beach in Cape Town on Thursday. They cut a big green cake together and pictures from the celebrations were also shared online by her team. Kareena and Saif are in South Africa to shoot for a luggage brand and enjoy a safari with their son on his birthday. Her pictures from the scenic tourist destination went viral a few days ago.

More pictures from their vacation show Saif embracing Kareena at the beach, Kareena and Taimur posing under an umbrella and the whole family enjoying a sunny day on the beachside.

Kareena and Saif celebrated pre-birthday bash of Taimur in Mumbai before they left for South Africa, with all their close friends and family members in attendance.

Saif will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games while Kareena will begin shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and for Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:39 IST