Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make the most romantic couple in new vacation pic from South Africa

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently holidaying with son Taimur in South Africa. The two celebrated his birthday on the beach in Cape Town. A new picture from their vacation has surfaced on the web and has their fans in awe. The two make the perfect couple as Saif embraces Kareena. Looking stunning without makeup, Kareena can be seen in a relaxed mode as she clings to him in the picture.

The couple celebrated the second birthday of Taimur a day before. They also hosted a small cake-cutting ceremony at the resort. A picture from the same surfaced on the fanpages showing the little one staring at the pastel green cake as his father helped him cut it.

Several other pictures from their holiday are available online. A new picture of Kareena and Taimur slaying in trendy shades is already breaking the internet with their swag.

The family had left for their year-end vacation late night on December 15. It was a sight to watch Taimur make an entry into the airport on the shoulders of father Saif while Kareena walked with them.

On the career front, Saif has been working on the second season of the hit web series, Sacred Games. He was last seen in Bollywood film Baazaar which got an average response at the box office. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. She will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and in Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:30 IST