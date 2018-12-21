Kareena Kapoor, Taimur slay in the latest picture from their beach holiday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have taken their son Taimur on his birthday vacation. And the pictures from their South Africa holiday are proof that the Khans are having a blast soaking some sun on the beach. A picture of the mother-son duo Kareena and Taimur from their beach getaway have surfaced on the web. Both can be seen slaying similar trendy shades as they pose for the camera. Holding an umbrella, the two-year-old seems to show some swag as he shares the frame with his mom. The little one already seems to have learnt the ropes of the industry as he strikes the perfect pose, stealing the limelight from the Veere Di Wedding actor.

On the occasion of his birthday, a video of his cake-cutting on the beach also appeared on the web. Father Saif could be seen gearing up for the cake-cutting as the little one stares cluelessly. A beautiful vacation pictures of the family from Cape Town have been online as well. While Kareena looked stylish in a white maxi dress and a hairband, Saif and Taimur were twinning in blue shirts as they spent some quality time together on the beach.

Back home, aunt Karisma Kapoor was missing Taimur on his birthday and shared a throwback picture to wish him on the occasion. She captioned it, “Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family.” She had also shared another picture of her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor with the caption, “Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan#babynawab #mybabies.”

Fans got to see many more pictures of the kid as quite a few celebrities wished him on his birthday with his unseen pics. Natasha Poonawala shared a picture from his toy train ride while wishing him on his birthday. Aunt Riddhima Kapoor too shared a picture of Taimur and Ranbir Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. Uncle Armaan Jain had also shared a cute video while playing with the young nawab.

Taimur with his uncle Ranbir Kapoor in an older picture.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 09:10 IST