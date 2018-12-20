Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cut a cake to celebrate Taimur’s 2nd birthday. See pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur Ali Khan’s second birthday by cutting a cake by the beach in South Africa. The family is currently on a vacation in Cape Town.

In a picture shared by their fanpages, Taimur can be seen sitting on a table, held by dad Saif, who is also cutting the cake. Mom Kareena stands close by. Taimur looks a bit distracted and is dressed in a red pants and a denim jacket. Kareena is in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans while Saif sports a black T-shirt and a pair of pink pants. In the centre is a huge green cake.

The family left for South Africa’s Cape Town on Sunday where they will be shooting for a luggage brand, reported Mumbai Mirror. The report added that the duo with take Taimur on horse rides and show him the big cats to celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, pictures of the trio enjoying their vacation are all over the internet. Dressed in casual clothes, Taimur seems to be enjoying the sea. In other pictures, mom Kareena is seen posing in a variety of clothes for the camera.

Meanwhile, members of the Kapoor clan, who are active on social media, took to Instagram to wish ‘little Tim’ on his birthday. Aunt Karisma posted a cute picture of Taimur with her kids Samiera and Kiaan.

Another aunt, Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, posted an older photo of Taimur with her brother actor Ranbir Kapoor and wished the boy on his second birthday with an Instagram story.

Actor Armaan Jain, Kareena’s cousin brother and son of her aunt Rima Kapoor, also posted an older video of Taimur with him and wrote: “Tim Tim turns 2.”

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 17:32 IST