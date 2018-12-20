On Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur’s birthday, here are their best pics from 2018
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turns two on December 20. See pictures and videos of India’s favourite child through 2018.bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2018 09:01 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan turns two on Thursday. The Bollywood couple with their son is currently in South Africa for the shoot of an advertisement. They will then celebrate Taimur’s birthday with horse rides and big cats, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.
The unprecedented interest in Taimur has meant that his name has emerged as one of the top searches this year. A Yahoo report found Taimur among the top 10 most-searched Indians in 2018. Since his birth and through much of 2018, paparazzi’s obsession with the little boy reached a crescendo. Initially, reports suggest, Saif and Kareena had decided at the time of his birth in 2016 that they would not shield him from being photographed. In fact, some of his family members like Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan have routinely posted pictures of the little munchkin. However, his soaring popularity ever since as toddler has meant that his every outing is eagerly followed.
From spottings across Mumbai, photographs from celebrations of various festivals and important days, family holidays, trips to his grandmother’s home, his many play dates, life at his home in Bandra to going to his kindergarten, paparazzi has been everywhere to capture his many moods.
Taimur is indeed a darling as children are. Innocence is indeed very endearing. However, the best bit about him is that he comes across as a happy and interactive child. Recall the time when he was seen getting all excited on seeing the camera? His mother later clarified that he was excited to hear his name. And the time we first heard him speak? On being called ‘Taimur’ repeatedly by paps, the little fella turned around and said, “It’s Tim”. Only recently, while on his way to South Africa with his parents, on spotting photographers, he reportedly shouted “media”.
