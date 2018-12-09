Kareena Kapoor joins son Taimur at his school’s sports day celebrations. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had a great beginning to her Sunday. She was spotted at her son Taimur’s school in Mumbai, taking part in their sports day celebrations.

Taimur was seen in bright yellow shirt, blue pants and sneakers. He was clicked sprinting across the field with a baton in his hand, playing with his friends, being cheered by mom Kareena and even breaking into a few tears, perhaps unhappy with the cheerleading duties bestowed upon him. Check out their pics:

Taimur ended up winning a gold medal and was seen in Kareena’s arms. Kareena’s mother Babita was also spotted at the school with her daughter and grandson.

Kareena and her husband Saif recently celebrated Taimur’s birthday a full two weeks in advance. The party was hosted at their residence in Mumbai and attended by family members and friends. Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan joined the party with her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Also seen at the party were Kareena’s sister Karisma, her father Randhir Kapoor and her mother as well.

Saif and Kareena with their son Taimur at his birthday celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016 and is one of the most popular star kids in the country. Saif recently said that he wonders how people could be so interested in his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan’s life.

“Media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much.

“On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don’t undertstand it,” he said with a smile.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 14:01 IST