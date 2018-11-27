Sara Ali Khan cuddles with Taimur Ali Khan doll gifted to her on reality show. See pics

No one has been spared of the Taimur Ali Khan fever, not even his elder sister Sara Ali Khan. The up and coming actor was gifted a Taimur-lookalike doll on the sets of a reality show where she was promoting her debut movie, Kedarnath.

Two pictures from her visit on the sets of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show her cuddling with the Taimur doll and cradling it in her lap. Sara was accompanied by her co-star from the film, Sushant Singh Rajput, on the show.

The Taimur doll is modelled on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s two year old son. It became popular when film producer Ashwini Yardi shared a picture of one sitting in a Kerala toy shop. Several people shared their shock and surprise at the doll on Twitter and some even praised it. Saif, however, was happy that people were earning livelihood from his son’s name. “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!” On a serious note, he wasn’t disgruntled that people are cashing in on Taimur’s popularity. “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return,” he told HT.

Taimur has become a national sensation for his cuteness. His pictures and videos go viral on the regular and he is the paparazzi’s favourite celebrity to click. Saif has always maintained that he doesn’t mind the media’s obsession with his son. “Media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much.

“On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don’t undertstand it,” he said.

Sara posted pictures with Taimur on Raksha Bandhan which also went viral.

(With inputs from agency)

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:23 IST