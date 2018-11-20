Taimur Ali Khan doll leaves Twitter shook. “Next level creepy” or “adorable”?

The fandom of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is now reaching new and uncharted heights – there are now special dolls fashioned on the celebrity kid and many on social media aren’t quite sure what to feel about this. A picture posted by producer Ashvini Yardi shows one such doll in all its glory. Her tweet, since being shared last evening, has collected over 2,800 ‘likes’ and more than 800 retweets – and still counting.

“Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala...” says Yardi in her tweet. The picture shared shows the doll with Taimur written across its box.

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

The tweet has left many on Twitter shook. Several people have posted comments to share their thoughts on the Taimur dolls. While some have expressed their reservations, few have praised the doll.

“This is also highly disturbing that people would buy a toy that looks like someone’s child and give that to their kids to play with or just buy it and collect it. Next level creepy? I think yes,” says one Twitter user. “Oh my god! Why in the first place? This seems like an OCD,” says another.

“Well deserved! I mean he is a DOLL,” reads a comment. “Aww that’s adorable!” reads another.

Some have shared GIFs to share their reactions.

While Twitter is divided on the doll, Saif has said: “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!”

“I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return,” he added.

What are your thoughts on the doll?

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 20:19 IST