Saif Ali Khan on son Taimur’s doll: They should send me one, glad people are benefiting from him
While the world is obsessing over this little munchkin’s doll in Kerala, we got in touch with Taimur’s dad, actor Saif Ali Khan for his take. Read on to find out what he told us exclusively.bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2018 15:01 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, who will turn two in December this year, is the nation’s sweetheart. Apart from the fact which Saif revealed on a chat show recently, that his son’s pictures have the highest worth among the paparazzi, his craze has now reached a new high.
Producer Ashvini Yardi has shared a picture on Instagram from Kerala, which shows a doll modelled on Taimur, with his name printed on the pack! Check it out here:
Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT— Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018
We got in touch with Saif for a response, and it left us in splits. He exclusively told us, “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!” On a serious note, he wasn’t disgruntled that people are cashing in on Taimur’s popularity. “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return,” he added. Such a cool dad!
Saif meanwhile has also always been okay with photographers following and clicking Taimur everywhere.
First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:59 IST