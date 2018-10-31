Kedarnath behind-the-scenes pics show all the fun Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan had on sets

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath is finally set to see the light of day. The teaser for the film was released on Tuesday and was greeted with a positive response. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is the love story of a Hindu tourist named Mukku (played by Sara) and a Muslim pithoo (porter) called Mansoor (played by Sushant), set gainst the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left thousands dead in 2013. Despite several differences among the Kedarnath team members over production hassles and date issues, the throwback pictures from the sets, shared by Kapoor, are worth a look.

The film’s poster, featuring Sushant carrying Sara on his back in a basket, has the tagline ‘Love is a pilgrimage’. The much-awaited teaser of the film brought back terrifying memories of the destructive Uttarakhand floods. The thrilling teaser also had a glimpse of Sara and Sushant’s kiss, even as it majorly focused on the horrifying tragedy.

The making of the film was marred by several controversies, as the director and the producer were not on the same page. The shooting of the film was also put on hold for a few months until the issue could be resolved. Meanwhile, Sara signed another big project with Rohit Shetty, titled Simmba. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the action film. But Abhishek Kapoor reportedly filed a case against her for breach of contract as she had handed over dates originally marked for Kedarnath to Simmba.

Kedarnath was originally scheduled to release in June 2018 was delayed by around six months. It is now set to hit the theatres on December 7 this year.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 14:35 IST