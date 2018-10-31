Kedarnath teaser: Sara Ali Khan’s mom Amrita Singh is overwhelmed, wants all to pray for her daughter

After much delay and controversy, Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath is set for release on December 7 this year. The first teaser and a poster of the film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Sushant Singh Rajput as its male lead, was unveiled on Tuesday and has been getting positive vibes from all quarters.

With praise flowing in, Pinkvilla spoke to Sara’s mother and actor Amrita Singh about how she felt seeing her daughter onscreen. Responding to queries, Amrita said that she had seen the teaser and simply got overwhelmed. She requested all to pray for the success of her daughter. She was quoted as saying: “Just pray for my kid. I think she is very beautiful. I have seen the teaser.”

On being asked what advice she would give to her daughter, ahead of her first film, Amrita said: “I have just told her to work hard, give your best shot, work with your head down and stay grounded.”

The film is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, the teaser of which also features a passionate kiss between Sara and Sushant. The story of a Hindu pilgrim (played by Sara) and a Muslim porter (played by Sushant), the teaser shows how the two struggle to keep their love alive, faced by the wrath of nature. While Sara is shown as a rebel, Sushant plays the reserved and reticent porter. He lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet and makes a living by carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple on his back. The chemistry between the lead pair is definitely one of the talking points of the teaser.

Produced by RSVP and Guy in the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath promises to be an interesting fare.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:57 IST