Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spend their time skiing on their Switzerland vacation with son Taimur. See pics

Like actor Priyanka Chopra and her entire Jonas family, actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also holidaying in Switzerland ahead of the New Year. The Pataudis have been in holiday mood since quite a few days and have flown to the Swiss Alps with their son Taimur.

After strolling on the streets and posing for selfies with fans, the family of three tried their hand at skiing. While we were still going green with envy over the postcards-like pictures from their vacation, new pictures from their skiing session have surfaced online.

In one of the pictures, Kareena and Saif can be seen all geared up to ski down the Swiss mountains together. Another family portrait of the Khans show Kareena, Saif and Taimur coming together to strike the perfect pose for the camera.

On Saturday, pictures of the family along with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and her family had surfaced on the fan pages. Before they left for their New Year vacation, the couple had a brief touchdown in Mumbai for Christmas. All three were seen taking part in the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoors.

They had just returned from Taimur’s birthday vacation in South Africa. The little munchkin turned two on December 20 and celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake on the beachside.

Once the family returns home, Saif is expected to resume work on the second season of the hit Netflix original, Sacred Games. Kareena will also resume her work assignments as she has been signed by Karan Johar for the multi-starrer Takht. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 11:27 IST