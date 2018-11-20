Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma show how to layer stylishly in winter

Is winter here already or not quite? As the November weather plays hide and seek with us, here’s celeb inspiration for you to layer smart and keep it stylish.

Corduroy love

This was actor Alia Bhatt’s airport look recently — a golden caramel corduroy blazer over a white tank top and jeans. Mixing up textures is the key to smart layering. Corduroy’s relaxed vibe makes it a winner in the smart casuals section.

Denim cool

Who says denim jackets are best teamed with a pair of jeans? For a recent restaurant opening she attended, singer Kanika Kapoor wore a white mini dress with a quirky crop denim jacket and clear tie-up PVC sandals.

Layer it right

Actor Anushka Sharma’s recent off-duty look at the airport was on point. Sneakers are always a comfortable pick for those on the go, and at the same time, the duster coat worn over the wrap style shirt keeps the look chic.

Shine on

Layering with a metallic jacket is an easy way to make a day look work for the night beautifully. However, we wish actor Richa Chadha had donned it over a tank top or a fitted tee instead.

Printed fun

Want to stay cosy and comfortable in a no-fuss bomber-style jacket, like actor Parineeti Chopra here? Well, who doesn’t, but remember to opt for a printed one to keep it stylish even on a lazy day.

