Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia: 7 best airport looks this week

Among Deepika Padukone’s many accolades, her inimitable effortless airport style is definitely of note. We recall the actor’s Maison Margiela gingham shirt dress (Rs 57,850) that she wore when she reached Cannes Film Festival in May, which can be described as nothing short of the most laid-back yet put-together celebrity airport look in recent memory.

Deepika’s off-duty airport look in Mumbai on Sunday was low-key, as usual, and still entirely on point. Deepika returned from Hyderabad after celebrating rumoured beau actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday, which was on Friday (July 6).

Deepika sharpened up more casual elements — a pair of flared blue denims, basic white T-shirt and matching white sneakers — with more statement pieces. She topped off the look with every celebrity’s favourite airport accessory — oversize dark sunglasses — and a brown sling bag.

When it comes to airport dressing, this week saw chill celebrities, the likes of Alia Bhatt, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia, opting for the same casual approach, and going for practical classics that look equal parts comfortable and stylish.

From sporty track pants to chic shirtdresses, these top-notch celebrity looks will motivate you to step up your airport-style game:

Not every flight to London needs to be a fashion moment — even actor Alia Bhatt keeps it simple with olive green tracks, tee, jacket and a textured-leather shoulder bag from luxury label Off White.

Actor Neha Dhupia’s grey midi dress and white sneakers outfit can go straight from the terminal to an outing with friends.

Simple base layers make airport accessories look all the more accentuated. Like singer Sophie Choudry’s Claudie Pierlot Officiel jacket, Fendi sunnies, Gucci sneakers, Jimmy Choo handbags help ground her Topshop jeans and tee.

Ditch your go-to track pants and jacket combo and follow actor Anushka Sharma’s lead with a fuss-free belted shirt dress and white sneakers look.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s oversize Gucci vintage logo T-shirt with embroidered flower appliqué on the back and skinny jeans are comfortable for a flight — and cool enough for dinner after landing.

Actor Kriti Sanon proves these are the most comfortable shoes to wear to the airport.



