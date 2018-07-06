 Birthday boy Ranveer Singh’s six-pack abs are too hot to handle. These 16 pics are proof | fitness | Hindustan Times
Birthday boy Ranveer Singh’s six-pack abs are too hot to handle. These 16 pics are proof

Actor Ranveer Singh has got a well-rounded feed of handsomeness, from gym selfies to post-workout snaps and beachside Instagrams. On Ranveer’s 33th birthday, a look at his Instagram pics with abs that look like this.

fitness Updated: Jul 06, 2018 13:59 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Ranveer Singh manages to make a basic shirtless picture look like a fashion campaign. (Instagram)
Actor Ranveer Singh manages to make a basic shirtless picture look like a fashion campaign. (Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 33 on Friday, is ridiculously good-looking both with and without his shirt (good news: he’s often without his shirt).

For when you can’t ogle over him on the big screen, Ranveer documents his every day life — from hitting the gym to getting dapper for a night out — on his Instagram. If you follow the Simmba star on Instagram, you would have practically seen his body transform from lean and sporty to macho and bulky for his films.

#mondaymotivation #badboy #khilji 😈🔱💪🏾

Remember Ranveer’s Padmaavat physique? While elaborating on how Ranveer Singh trained to get into his Alauddin Khilji avatar, fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed, who worked with him on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, said in an interview with Vogue before Padmaavat’s release that the actor worked out twice a day for six days a week.

“We focused a lot on movement patterns, mobility drills that involved strength training and conditioning workouts like high intensity interval training (HIIT) with push-ups, burpees, power moves like deadlifts, squats,” Mustafa, who also works with actor Hrithik Roshan, said.

In case you missed it: Ranveer himself revealed his fitness secrets and how to be ‘hot and sexy’ like him in this Instagram video.

Sure, there are plenty of ridiculously good-looking actors out there (hello, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidyut Jammwal, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas), who prove there’s absolutely nothing hotter than a man with a great physique. But rock hard, washboard, however, you want to define them, Ranveer Singh’s abdominals are pretty much the hottest, and we just can’t stop staring.

Are you sitting down? Do you have a glass of cold water to dump over your head at a moment’s notice? If you don’t, you better get prepared, because we have scoured Instagram for Ranveer’s hottest photos to prove he’s got one of the finest bodies in Bollywood:

The pants were on, I promise! #hairypits #allnaturale #4YearsOfRanveerSingh

Ranveer Singh in 2010

Ranveer Singh in 2011

Ranveer Singh in 2013

Ranveer Singh in 2014

Ranveer Singh in 2016

Ranveer Singh in 2016

Ranveer Singh in 2016

Ranveer Singh in 2016

Ranveer Singh in 2016

Ranveer Singh in 2017

Ranveer Singh in 2017

Ranveer Singh in 2017

Ranveer Singh in 2017

Ranveer Singh in 2018

Ranveer Singh in 2018

Ranveer Singh in 2018

