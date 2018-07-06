Birthday boy Ranveer Singh’s six-pack abs are too hot to handle. These 16 pics are proof

Actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 33 on Friday, is ridiculously good-looking both with and without his shirt (good news: he’s often without his shirt).

For when you can’t ogle over him on the big screen, Ranveer documents his every day life — from hitting the gym to getting dapper for a night out — on his Instagram. If you follow the Simmba star on Instagram, you would have practically seen his body transform from lean and sporty to macho and bulky for his films.

#mondaymotivation #badboy #khilji 😈🔱💪🏾 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 5, 2018 at 3:42am PST

Remember Ranveer’s Padmaavat physique? While elaborating on how Ranveer Singh trained to get into his Alauddin Khilji avatar, fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed, who worked with him on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, said in an interview with Vogue before Padmaavat’s release that the actor worked out twice a day for six days a week.

“We focused a lot on movement patterns, mobility drills that involved strength training and conditioning workouts like high intensity interval training (HIIT) with push-ups, burpees, power moves like deadlifts, squats,” Mustafa, who also works with actor Hrithik Roshan, said.

In case you missed it: Ranveer himself revealed his fitness secrets and how to be ‘hot and sexy’ like him in this Instagram video.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 30, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Sure, there are plenty of ridiculously good-looking actors out there (hello, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidyut Jammwal, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas), who prove there’s absolutely nothing hotter than a man with a great physique. But rock hard, washboard, however, you want to define them, Ranveer Singh’s abdominals are pretty much the hottest, and we just can’t stop staring.

Are you sitting down? Do you have a glass of cold water to dump over your head at a moment’s notice? If you don’t, you better get prepared, because we have scoured Instagram for Ranveer’s hottest photos to prove he’s got one of the finest bodies in Bollywood:

Ranveer Singh in 2010

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 10, 2014 at 12:52am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2011

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2013

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 10, 2014 at 3:35am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2014

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 25, 2016 at 1:05am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2016

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2016

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 19, 2016 at 1:03am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2016

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 26, 2016 at 1:06am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2016

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2016

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:35am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2017

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2017

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2017

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:22am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2017

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

Ranveer Singh in 2018

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2018

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 21, 2018 at 2:20am PDT

Ranveer Singh in 2018

