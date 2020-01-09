Sara Ali Khan stuns in bright yellow Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla kurta, perfect for festive wear

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:43 IST

Sara Ali Khan has been raising the temperatures with all her amazing bikini pics from her enviable Maldives vacation with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. The actor came back to Mumbai some days ago and recently posted a picture that was absolute love. We have to say, no matter where Sara goes, her sartorial choices are always on point.

Taking a break from her slew of bikini pictures Sara took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing, what seems to be her favourite designer of all time, a yellow Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla kurta which is from their Asal collection.

The bright yellow kurta had multi-coloured threadwork and sequins all over it in a traditional, sort of Rajasthani pattern. Sara sported minimal makeup as always, but we absolutely loved her hoops which were embellished with 3D enamel flowers.

Sara has been spotted in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on more than one occasion, and we’re not complaining. We love her twinning with mother Amrita in this red number.

Or her magazine cover shoot with brother Ibrahim where the two wore matching outfits by the ace couturiers.

Or even this applique lehenga choli Sara wore. Absolutely gorgeous!

Sara Ali Khan manages to always be in the news, whether it’s because of her movies, promotional appearances, ads, magazine cover shoots, adorable videos with brother Ibrahim, her shayari, her equation with her family or her contemporaries, the list can go on and on. Sara has managed to make her way into the hearts of audiences because of her down-to-earth nature and quirky, funny personality and overall intelligence. She is a total millennial icon, her happy, ever-smiling face makes youngsters of all ages love her and look up to princess Pataudi.

On the professional front, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s remake of his own Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1 with the same name alongside Varun Dhawan. And she will also play the female lead in the sequel of father, Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Love Aaj Kal, along with Kartik Aaryan. Sara has also been taking meetings with director Anand L Rai, and media reports suggest a script is underway starring Sara and South star Dhanush.

