Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon pave the way for quirky, edgy make-up trends. How to get the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:11 IST

Makeup is magic, it has the power to completely make or break your entire look. Wear a subtle nude lip with your smokey eye, and you can stun, switch that up with the trendiest Marsala tint, and you may end up looking over-the-top and take all the attention away from your outfit.

And while many minimalists, read: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, love to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, a lot of our more experimental celebrities have begun to experiment with dramatic eye-makeup and quirky eyeshadows, especially playing with bright colours on their eyes. And we absolutely love it!

So be it Sara Ali Khan’s bright, angular yellow eyeshadow, Disha Patani’s lavender and purple eye makeup or Kriti’s edgy blue lids, these celebrities are paving the way for quirky makeup trends, and showing you how to take your look to the next level with a simple brush stroke. Get the look:

Sara Ali Khan

Our millennial trendsetter proves time and again that she can pull absolutely anything off. The #AajKal actor recently put her quirkiest foot forward for a brand shoot in which she sported neon yellow eyeshadow with her athleisure outfit and rocked it. The overdramatized eye makeup was a great contrast with her teal blue co-ord set, she had a subtle rust coloured blush on her cheek and a simple gloss on her lip to finish her look. This is quite an easy look to begin with, you don’t have to over apply the eyeshadow, since Sara did it for a shoot it make sense, but for the everyday begin with just your lids and a light pink gloss. And once you’re more comfortable with using colours, you can see what suits your skin best.

Sonam Kapoor

Dressed in a quirky, printed Anamika Khanna jacket-coulottes co-ord set, Sonam decided to play up her already quirky look with a gorgeous pair of silver jhumkas and a bright, sunshine yellow hue on her lids. The Zoya Factor actor went with a nude lip and barely-there blush, so as to not overpower her look. Stunning as always, Sonam.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is so stunning, she’s probably pull off a burlap sack with as much ease as she does Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla or Sabyasachi. During her trip to Cannes this year, the actor pulled off some of the most edgy and quirky looks, but the one that stuck with us was her dramatic eye makeup that she wore with her custom-made, heavily-structured white and black gown by Peter Dundas. It is clearly impossible to sport such a look on the daily, but if you’re planning a night on the town, this is quite an easy look to start with. Put a light shimmer on your top lid, some white kohl on your lower waterline and put the eyeliner as usual, but just on your bottom lid, and you’re good to go!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s style is very casual and athletic, and every once in a while the Lukka Chhuppi actor goes glam and we see her edgy side. During the promotions of Arjun Patiala, Kriti wore a gorgeous ink blue sequinned dress by Rutu Neeva. The actor added a bit of quirky to her outfit with her fuchsia pink shoes, which may or may not be a questionable choice, but it was her makeup that amped up her entire look. The actor, who is presently on her way to the New York Fashion Week 2020, sported a deep ink blue shimmery shade on her eye lid, and also as kohl for her under eye. The sultry eye makeup was toned down with a nude lip and pulled back hair. Her rhinestone earrings were just enough sparkle. Her look was the perfect balance between edgy and classy.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is always seen sporting athleisure fashion, so the few times we see her glammed up, it is qyuite the treat. The actor sported two quirky make-up looks that totally bowled us over.

Looking absolutely stunning in a tropical-inspired, heavily embroidered orange gown, Disha added that extra oomph to her look with a hot fuchsia pink eyeshadow on her lid, while a deep brown shadow added some glamour to her under eye, with a hint of silver on the corners making her look as fresh as a daisy. What a truly wonderful combination.

In another instant, Disha sported light pink and lavender eyeshadow on her eyes, with a purple eyeliner and kohl completing the look. She kept the rest of her face simple, sporting only nude lips and highlighter. The actor wore seashell earrings in her ears, which she paired with her white and blue Ritu Kumar dress.

Both of Disha’s looks are quite easy to pull off, start with simpler colours sticking with deeper blues and greens, and once you’re more comfortable feel free to let your freak out and wear oranges, rusts, pinks, purples and neons. If you are confident, you’ll stun in it all!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 13:55 IST