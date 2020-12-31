e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Rohit Shetty reveals Katrina Kaif plays a doctor in Sooryavanshi, jokes he is fed up with her ‘too many questions’

Rohit Shetty reveals Katrina Kaif plays a doctor in Sooryavanshi, jokes he is fed up with her ‘too many questions’

Director Rohit Shetty said that Katrina Kaif would ask too many questions before coming to the sets of Sooryavanshi.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Shetty will bring together Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a decade in Sooryavanshi.
Rohit Shetty will bring together Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a decade in Sooryavanshi.
         

Rohit Shetty, who will direct Katrina Kaif for the first time in his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, is already having a tough time answering her questions. On Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, the filmmaker said that she asks “too many questions” and he just switches off after a while.

“She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please),” he said.

According to Rohit, Sooryavanshi is a “normal, middle-class film”, unlike Karan Johar’s films, where clothes play an important role. “Tu kapda pehen aur aa (Just wear the clothes and come), it’s like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!” he sighed.

Also read: Rohit Shetty calls awards shows ‘fake’, says he attends only if they pay him or give him an award

Sooryavanshi reunites Katrina with Akshay Kumar after a decade; they last worked together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010. When asked about why he chose to cast them together, Rohit said that it “just happened” as he thought that she was right for the part.

“It just happened. Katrina always wanted to do a film with me and we wanted to work together. This was a film where I thought she will be right for the character – the age and the character both. I thought she was the right choice and it happened,” the director said. He added that he realised later that Akshay and Katrina had not worked together for so many years.

 

Rohit was also asked who takes more time to get ready – Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone – and he chose the former. “I think Ranveer. He prepares a lot. It’s not like he is getting ready make-up mein. He is very quick but he prepares a lot before he is on set. Deepika is chilled out,” he said, adding that once she knows the character, she does not ask any questions.

While Rohit directed Ranveer in Simmba, he worked with Deepika in Chennai Express.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news