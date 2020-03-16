Angrezi Medium box office day 3: Irrfan’s film earns around Rs 9.50 cr in 1st weekend, Baaghi 3 set to cross Rs 100 cr

bollywood

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan as a father-daughter duo, has received an average response at the box office after its nationwide release -- barring in Delhi, Kerala and the Jammu region due to the coronavirus spread. The film’s box office total stands at a little less than Rs 10 crore after its first weekend.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected an estimated Rs 2.50-2.75 crore on Sunday (day three) which takes its first weekend total to an estimated Rs 9.50 crore. The report states “It is hard to judge as it was hardly being screened in the metros on Saturday and where it was screened like Gurgaon and Noida the Saturday, growth was not much maybe due to Corona fear. Its impossible to judge the real value growth on Saturday city numbers as the performance was not like a normal Saturday.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said the film opened at Rs 4.03 crore on Friday and was severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states.

#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz.

Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2020

Angrezi Medium marked the return of Irrfan on the silver screen while the actor is still undergoing treatment for cancer. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a hand-written note to Radhika after watching her performance in Angrezi Medium. The actor took to Instagram, where she shared the note which read: “I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in ‘Angrezi Medium’. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you.”

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Indian cine associations to halt productions on all films, shows, web series from March 19 to 31

Angrezi Medium came a week after the release of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, which too was affected in its second week due to the lockdown. The report states the film collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on Sunday. The film had earned a total of Rs 90.67 crore in its first week and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon.

