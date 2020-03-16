Amitabh Bachchan shares precautionary measures to combat coronavirus spread

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:10 IST

With the world panicking on the outburst of the novel coronavirus, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a detailed precautionary video to combat the spread of the virus. The 77-year-old actor shared an animated video on Twitter with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods.

“T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us .. Be safe! Be well !!,” his tweet read. The shared measures include points such as covering your mouth while coughing and sneezing, do not spit, using of soap to repeatedly wash your hands, maintaining a safe distance from people who have fever and cough.

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

It also included the point of an immediate visit to the doctor if you have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing and also staying indoors if suffering from cough and cold, opt-out public gatherings.

The video concluded on the emphasis of spreading information but not rumours. Many big names from the Bollywood industry have been putting their best foot forward in raising the awareness about the novel coronavirus spread.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India’s tally in the number of positive cases for coronavirus has reached 107 on Sunday. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a “notified disaster”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more