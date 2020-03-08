Ibrahim shares dashing pic with his ‘old man’ Saif Ali Khan, fans call them ‘family of handsomes’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:23 IST

Saif Ali Khan sure has some really great genes. The actor posed with his elder son Ibrahim for a picture which the latter shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“Just me and the old man,” Ibrahim captioned the pic and even added a heart-face emoji. The photo shows them all dressed up in sharp suits. Saif is seen in a white shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket. Ibrahim is seen in a black shirt, striped pants and a navy jacket.

Ibrahim and Saif’s fans showered them with compliments. “Both are dashing!! Can’t wait to see you in movies,” wrote one. “Family of Handsomes,” wrote another. A few couldn’t help but swoon at Ibrahim’s good looks. “Damm my crush at left ,” wrote one.

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. They also have a daughter together, actor Sara Ali Khan. Saif also has another son, Taimur, with his second marriage to actor Kareena Kapoor.

Ibrahim recently enjoyed a vacation in Maldives with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita. He shared pictures from the holiday on Instagram. One showed him and Sara chilling together in a pool.

He recently celebrated his birthday and Sara took to social media to wish him. She shared a photo of them from their vacation and wrote a sweet message to go with it. “Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you,” she wrote.

Ibrahim has expressed interest in becoming an actor like his parents and sister. Talking about him, Saif had earlier said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

