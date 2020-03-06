Haridwar school names gym after Taapsee Pannu as she inspires students with Rashami Rocket prep

bollywood

Riding high on the critical success of her latest film, Thappad, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has begun preparing for the shoot of her next film, Rashami Rocket. The school where she has been practising has named a gym after the actor. Taapsee plays the lead role in the film about Gujarat athlete Rashmi. Folks from her village fondly call her Rashmi Rocket, given her speed.

The actor has been training at a school ground in Haridwar, where she is also shooting for Vinil Mathew’s romance-thriller Haseen Dillruba, a Mumbai Mirror report said. Director Akarsh Khurana told the tabloid, “The students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better stamina and the body language of an athlete.”

Rashami Rocket will be Taapsee’s third athletic turn on screen, after Saand Ki Aankh and Soorma. However, Akarsh also told the daily, “The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete’s journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way.”

Akarsh further told the tabloid. “We’ll be shooting in three chunks. After Kutch, we head to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of our schedule. In fact, the first schedule starts with a song, which is set in the Rann Utsav.”

About her role, Taapsee had earlier said in an interview, “This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

