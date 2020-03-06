e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan twins with Abhishek in red and white kurta-pyjama, reminded of his hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Amitabh Bachchan twins with Abhishek in red and white kurta-pyjama, reminded of his hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are twinning in red and white in a new picture shared by the veteran actor. He also wished his son for his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted twinning in red and white.
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted twinning in red and white.(Instagram)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The father and son can be seen in red-and-white combination.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote: “Bade miyan toh bade miyan, chotey miyan subhan Allah! When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin’ buddy! Joi Bangla .. Joi ‘Bob Biswas’.” The first line is a popular song from his 1989 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Abhishek has been shooting for his next film, Bob Biswas.

 

Amitabh is perhaps the busiest actor from his generation; he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is the first part of an ambitious fantasy trilogy, to be produced by Karan Johar. Amitabh will also be seen in Chehre, where he stars opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, where he appears with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has also completed shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, where he will appear as coach named Vijay Barse, who trains a bunch of underprivileged children to footballing glory.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has begun shooting for Bob Biswas, a Red Chillies Entertainment film. It will tell the back story of a popular character named Bob Biswas from Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Abhishek has also been signed on to play the lead in The Big Bull, a film about India’s biggest securities scams, which shook India in 1992. Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull will feature Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in important roles.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor has never watched Andaz Apna Apna, reveals actors did not speak to each other on sets

Speaking about the choice of Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull producer Anand Pandit had told IANS, “Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with.”

