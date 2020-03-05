Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of wife Jaya as Swami Vivekananada, see here

bollywood

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:47 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a rare picture of his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan from her younger days. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “Jaya .. in film ‘Dagtar Babu’ in Bengali playing Vivekanand .. film could not be completed.”

Jaya made her acting debut with 1963 Bengali film Mahanagar before she appeared in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi in which she was seen alongside Dharamendra and Utpal Dutt. Having worked in Hindi and Bengali films for more than seven decades, Jaya was last seen in a cameo role, along with Amitabh, in Kareena Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor’s 2016 film Ki and Ka.

Talking about past, Amitabh also reminisced on his blog that his memory is no longer the way it used to be. “The brain is beginning to WWE in that wired arena with the explosive body weights and the equally muscled and acrobatic women fighters .. it is fighting the saturation of the wait listed stream of those in line to express, remember, find that name , which should have come naturally under previous normal circumstances .. to enter its hallowed gates !!” He went on to elaborate, In Hindi, how he kept thinking about the name of the fruit when he was offered melon.

“Hindi challenged .. may it be known that the Mother tongue conversation above, makes a departure from the normal, to express, that the brain now drains .. or is it merely the excessive information and the multiple tasks it now encounters in its daily routine .. time then to start those ‘post-it’ scribbles, or the Reminder App., on the hand set ..

Stimulation could be a revered booster , but other than the ‘elixir of life’ which in its excess does produce its list of harms, there are no other options to pursue ..

There is just, a wonder - would the attempt to be in the company of another - be of help .. there would I presume be conversation, discussion and debate, agreement and disagreement , more likely the latter, in today’s times , but conversation all the same,” he added.

