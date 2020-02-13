The Big Bull poster: Abhishek Bachchan transforms into ‘man who sold dreams to India’, reminds fans of Guru

bollywood

The first poster of Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is finally out and introduces him in a suited look as the man who ‘sold dreams to India’. The film is about India’s biggest securities scams, which shook India in 1992.

Abhishek is seen as a confident man on the film poster in a grey suit and brown shades. The actor shared it on his social media pages with the pages, “#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned.”

The poster got a thumbs up from the audience who couldn’t help comparing his look with his character of a businessman in 2007 film, Guru. A fan reacted to the poster, “All the best. @juniorbachchan. Waiting eagerly to see that guru performance and going beyond. One of the very underrated actors. He is super talented for today’s realistic cinema and life characters.” Another compared him to his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan and wrote on Twitter, “U look ditto like @SrBachchan frm Agneepath. Only difference is the moustache. This would be one of ur career defining movie n role. Hope u get a national award just like ur dad Amit ji got for Agneepath. All the best Junior B!”

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead and also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

Talking about working with Abhishek, producer Anand Pandit had told IANS, “Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with.”

