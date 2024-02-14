UAE scripted golden chapter in history of humanity: PM Modi at Hindu temple launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the United Arab Emirates has written a new golden chapter in the history of humanity with the inauguration of the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Addressing the inaugural event, Modi said that the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is the result of years-long hard work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event after inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

“Today, the United Arab Emirates has written a golden chapter in human history. A beautiful and divine temple is being inaugurated here. Many years of hard work has been involved behind this moment. The blessings of Lord Swaminarayan are attached (to this occasion),” Modi said.

“Today is the holy festival of Basant Panchami. This is the festival of Maa Saraswati, which means goddess of wisdom, prudence and consciousness. I hope that this temple will welcome Basant for humanity and better future,” he added.

Commending the role of the UAE government in the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, PM Modi said the temple will be a symbol of unity and harmony.

The prime minister said he had a “father-son relationship” with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the guru and Pramukh of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a major branch of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya.

“For a very long time, as a paternal influence, I received his support and blessings. Even when I was a CM and then PM, he used to provide me with his guidance in clear words,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also requested the audience to give a standing ovation to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan welcomed PM Modi as a "great friend and a representative of a great and friendly country India".

“Your visit to UAE is a clear indication of the depth of the friendship, trust and cooperation that has long existed between the UAE and India and strengthened by you,” Al Nahyan said.